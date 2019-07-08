KCA University denounces fake letter on caning of students

KCA University has denounced a letter which went viral online at the weekend alleging that the institution has introduced caning of disobedient and disrespectful students.

The said letter claimed that the new measures by the university would take effect from May-August 2019 trimester and that it would involve dispensation of not less than 15 strokes of the cane.

But in a press statement issued on Monday, the University has come out to distance itself from the letter terming it as a forged document.

FAKE LETTER

“The university is aware of the false information circulating on social media with unfounded allegations that the university has introduced canning (sic). We wish to inform the students, staff and the general public that the memo referenced ‘Introduction of canning of disobedient and disrespectful date 1st July 2019 is a forged document'”, the university said in the statement.

While speaking to Nairobi News, the school management said the letter did not originate from the school management as indicated in the letter.

“The letter is malicious and we have started investigating the source of the letter. The letter did not originate from the office of the deputy vice Chancellor Academics, Enrollment Management and Student Affairs,” said our source.