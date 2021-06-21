KBC unveil new-look team

The new-look KBC team including Catherine Kasavuli (second left) Fred Indimuli (third from left), Cynthia Nyamai (second right) and Tom Mboya (far right) PIC: COURTESY

Kenya’s national broadcaster, commonly known as the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), will on Monday, June 21, 2021, unveil its revamped news team consisting of big-name journalists in a move aimed at fighting for the market share in viewership.

The new journalists include a team of veterans who’ve dominated the media landscape for years, namely, Catherine Kasavuli, Fred Indimuli, and Tom Mboya.

Besides this trio, the station has also hired Fayyaz Qureishi, Cynthia Nyamai, Shiksha Arora, John Kioria, Juma Ballo, Harith Salim, and Nancy Onyancha.

Others are Badi Muhsin and Pauline Sheghu, who will host the special Saturday segment dubbed ‘Legends’.

“Every day, viewers and listeners will enjoy rebranded comprehensive, investigative news bulletins from a line-up of young and seasoned veteran anchors who will spruce up the bulletins streamed in high definition,” Samuel Maina, the station’s Editor in Chief, explained in a statement.

“The market has been yearning for these anchors and the Corporation decided to give them an opportunity to deliver our product to Kenyans. They are also very experienced and will also be training our upcoming anchors to sharpen their anchoring skills.”

Besides the human resource, we’ve also invested in software and hardware, a modern television anchoring set, and as such we will fully start broadcasting on High-Definition technology unlike before where we used to combine HD and SD. It’s big-time for us,” he added.

The broadcaster has invested in a state-of-the-art studio facility as part of its infrastructure upgrade strategy that will see new equipment sourced and obsolete kits retired.

The KBC channel one has retained Darubini which will kick off the much-awaited launch at 7 pm, with renowned Swahili anchors Harith Salim and Nancy Onyancha, while Tom Mboya and Purity Museo will anchor the new Prime Edition that premiers on Monday with a one-on-one interview with ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi with a focus on politics, his family life, his driving force, and philosophy.

KBC has for years played catch-up to market leaders such as Citizen, KTN, NTV, and even K24, and the jury is out on whether this revamp will change for the better.