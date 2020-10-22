KBC news anchor tests positive for Coronavirus





KBC news anchor Purity Museo announced on Thursday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing symptoms.

Museo made the announcement on twitter and said she decided to go and get tested after she started having headaches, fever, body pain and lack of smell since Sunday evening.

“Hello fam, been having headache, fever, body pain and lack of smell since Sunday evening. Decided to test for Covid-19 and the results came out last evening positive. I am on medication/isolation at home following doctor’s advice. Keep me in your prayers and stay safe,” she tweeted while also sharing a picture of the medication she was taking.

Hello fam

Been having headache, fever, body pain and lack of smell since Sunday evening. Decided to test for COVID-19 and the results came out last evening POSITIVE. I am on medication/isolation at home following doctor’s advice. Keep me in your prayers and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/KaoSC6TMp7 — Purity Museo (@purity_museo) October 22, 2020

Museo started working for KBC in November 2018.

However, she did not reveal if any of her colleagues whom she might have interacted with or family members had also tested positive.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry confirmed 497 new cases of Covid-19 in Kenya from 4,888 samples tested in 24 hours, bringing total confirmed positive cases to 46,144.

So far, Kenya has tested 632,669 samples since March when the first positive case was confirmed in the country.

The health ministry said the new virus patients were 471 Kenyans and 26 foreigners with the youngest a one-year-old and oldest aged 88.

The ministry also said 238 patients recovered from the virus with 170 on home-based care and 68 discharged from various hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 32,760.

The ministry also stated that there are 27 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 27 on ventilatory support and 41 on supplementary oxygen.

A total of 1,189 are currently admitted in various health facilities and 2,661 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

The death toll from the virus also rose on Wednesday to 858 after 16 more patients succumbed to the virus.