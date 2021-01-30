Kazi Mtaani initiative extended by a month





The government has extended the National Hygiene Programme dubbed Kazi Mtaani for another month.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga confirmed the extension on Friday.

The programme which is under the State Department of Housing and Urban Development will now come to an end on March 4.

In a statement, the PS advised all those who fall under cohort “A” as will be expected to resume duties on February 3.

“To all the Kazi Mtaani youths, kindly note the program has been extended for another 1 month and will now come to an end 4th of March 2021. Therefore Cohort A will resume work on the 3rd of February 2021. More info to follow,” he said.

The program was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta last year and meant to provide social protection for workers whose prospects for daily or casual work had been disrupted by the containment policies put in place to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Beneficiaries are paid a weekly stipend of Sh1,000 by the State Department of Interior and Co-ordination of the National Government through M-Pesa.

The project is located in 23 informal settlements and seeks to improve urban infrastructure and services.

The project aims to reach 669,000 households across all the 290 constituencies with the current payroll figure standing at 341,958 households.

So far, out of the Sh10 billion allocated for the purpose of cushioning the elderly, orphans and vulnerable members of the society, the government has disbursed Sh1.3 billion for phase one, Sh2.4 billion and Sh5.6 billion has been earmarked for phase three.

In Nairobi, more than 12,000 Kenyans living in Mathare, Kibera, Mukuru and Korogocho have benefited frpom this initiative.