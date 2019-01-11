Kayole evictees in court to seek compensation from city tycoon





More than 10,000 families whose houses were demolished in Nyama Villa Estate in Kayole in December moved to the High Court on Thursday, seeking compensation.

Through lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, they accuse Muthithi Investments Ltd of invading their homes, giving them no time to take out their personal belongings. They say they were also left homeless.

In documents filed in court, they are also seeking a suspension of the order for their eviction.

Mr Kinyanjui said in a sworn statement that no eviction can be carried out unless a notice of not less than three months is issued and personally served on the persons to be affected.

“No eviction notice was ever issued to us requiring us to vacate the suit property. We have all along been aware that the suit is still pending before this court and no meeting had been convened by Muthithi to notify the families of the intended eviction,” reads their petition.

They further argue that the law demands that notice of an intended eviction affecting at least 11,000 occupants be published in a local daily.

Their homes were demolished after Muthithi owner Peter Maina obtained a court order to evict occupants of his 20-acre plot. The case will be heard on January 15.