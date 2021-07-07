Kawangware man charged with insulting Assistant Chief





A man who insulted and threatened to rough up an assistant chief in Kawangware, Nairobi, after she stopped him from grabbing her office has been charged with creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

At Kibera law courts, Ramadhan Bakari is accused of threatening to beat up Muslim Area assistant chief Zipporah Wairimu on June 28 at her office.

Bakari had been stopped from erecting a structure near the administrator’s office but he reportedly retaliated by shouting “sisi ndio wenye Muslim, hamtatuambia vile tutafanya (we are the owners of this area, you will not tell us what to do)”, words he is accused of having used to demean the administrator.

The suspect had started building the stall when Wairimu was informed by nyumba kumi elders only to find Bakari on course of construction and challenged him to stop but he allegedly became unruly and started hurling insults at her warning he could harm her.

He was restrained by the Nyumba Kumi officials.

Bakari denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Sharon Maroro. He was freed on a cash bail of Sh20,000.

The case will be mentioned on July 14.