Kate Actress mourns her brother





Actress Catherine Kamau Karanja alias Kate Actress is in mourning after losing his brother.

Kate shared the sad news with her fans on social media on Tuesday but did not disclose what killed him but expressed the pain his family felt.

She remembered her brother as a loving father and caring husband and his death is a big blow to her family.

“My niece lost her daddy ..My sister her bestest friend .Damn!! Death never prepares you .Brian, I have so much respect for you, you loved your daughter so much, she was your world, my sister, nyambu is lost,” wrote Kate.

“Still trying to comprehend that you are not here anymore, mum has lost her son, your family is devastated Brian, you left so soon. This hurts , WE LOVED YOU BABA BUNBUN (SAMARA).REST IN PEACE BRIAN SAFARI. Remember us in your prayers fam,” she added.

Her celebrity colleagues expressed their remorse following her loss sending her messages of condolences.

Gospel singer Kambua said, “Poleni sana mami🏾.”

Former Kiss 100 presenter Kalekye Mumo wrote, “My deepest condolences to you and the whole family. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Gospel singer Evelyn Wanjiru commented, “My deepest condolences to you and the whole family. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

DJ Pierre Makena remarked, “Oh my poleni sana hun.”

Actress Jacky Vike said, “Poleni sana Mum.”

Media personality Terryanne Chebet stated, “Poleni sana to your sister and family.”

Actor Nick Mutuma said, “Sincerest condolences to you and your family mama k.”

Media Personality Janet Mbugua wrote, “So sorry 🏾.”

Singer Sheila Mwanyigha said, “Pole sana for this terrible loss. 🏽.”