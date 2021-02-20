Kasumba closing in on Bandari switch

Umar Kasumba of Sofapaka celebrates his goal against KCB during a SportPesa Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium Machakos on March 3, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Umar Kasumba of Sofapaka celebrates his goal against KCB during a SportPesa Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium Machakos on March 3, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





Umar Kasumba is reportedly on the verge of making a return to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

As per reports in his home country, the Ugandan forward has agreed on a deal in principle to join Bandari.

“Kasumba will play for the Kenyan Dockers on a one-year contract after being out of action for close to a year,” Swiftsports reports.

Kasumba starred in the Kenyan Premier League two seasons ago, and scored 17 times to earn himself the topscorers tag.

The impressive moved earned him a move to Zambia’s Zesco United but he struggled to displace Jesse Were as the team’s main striker.

He has been without a club for close to a year.Bandari, coached by Rwandan Andre Casa Mbungo, are currently placed fifth on the 18-team league standings after 12 rounds of matches thanks to a 2-1 win over AFC Leopards on Friday.