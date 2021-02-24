Kasarani woman charged with defiling boy, 13, for eight months





A 32-year-old house help was on Wednesday charged at Milimani Law Courts for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old boy, who had been left under her care for eight months.

The woman identified as Violet Nekesa Wekesa, according to court documents, is also accused of exposing the victim to pornographic content.

The suspect is alleged to have committed the offense at Mwiki area in Kasarani, Nairobi County between July 2020 and February 2021.

Nekesa was also charged with promoting a sexual offense for allegedly showing the minor pornographic content and performing an indecent act with a child.

“The incident was discovered by chance as the parents disciplined the boy on February 21 after his sibling complained to their parents that she had lost her phone while in the house,” the charge sheet read in part.

While punishing the boy, he confessed that he had been using his sister’s phone to watch pornography after allegedly being introduced to the vice by the house help.

The parents decided to take the boy to a clinic for a medical check-up and reported the matter to the police.

During interrogation by police, the minor disclosed that the domestic help had allegedly been defiling him since July 2020.

The house help is said to have been luring the teenager by showing him videos of people engaging in sexual intercourse before the abuse began and then moved to physically and sexually abusing him.

The suspect denied the charges and was granted Sh300,000 cash bail or a Sh500,000 bond.

The matter is scheduled for mention on March 4.