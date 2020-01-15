Kasarani no-go zone as police engage protesters in running battles – PHOTOS

Residents of Kasarani in Nairobi have joined matatu operators and engaged police in running battle while demonstrating over the poor state of Mwiki-Kasarani road.

Public transport has been paralysed in the area for three days now after matatu operators plying the route went on strike over the sorry state of the road.

On Wednesday morning, an attempt by striking matatu operators to block the Thika Superhighway was thwarted by police officers.

The protesters had mobilized boda boda riders and started matching towards the superhighway when they were repulsed by police officers who lobbed teargas canisters and pushed back them towards Mwiki area.

By mid-morning they had regrouped and blocked the major road in the area which is a vital link for those looking to connect all the way from Kangundo road to Thika Superhighway and vice versa.

Kenyan police used teargas and water cannon to disperse the protesters even as some goons took advantage of the situation to loot shops which had remained open.

Some residents displayed used spent cartridges claiming the police were using live bullets.

Meanwhile, the local leadership is still silent over the crisis which is now affecting school children with some unable to report to school because the school buses cannot access the road.