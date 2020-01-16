Kasarani-Mwiki matatu operators agree to resume operations

Six matatu saccos, that halted their operations at the beginning of the week to protest the poor state of the roads, have agreed to resume their services immediately.

Speaking during a press conference, Matatu Owners Association bosses and officials from the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) on Thursday afternoon said they had reached a resolution.

The meeting was also attended by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and top security officers from the DCI.

Sakaja said that an agreement had been reached with Kura that a contractor would be on site within one hour to commence road works.

A representative of the saccos confirmed that they will resume work as Kura starts to repair the dilapidated road.

“Yes, we have reached an agreement and I would like to assure the residents of Kasarani and Mwiki that we will be back on the road this afternoon as Kura starts to repair the road,” the representative said.

The Senator said the best way to solve the stalemate was not through chaos and violence but through consultation with the relevant authorities.

REPAIR OF ROADS

“We shall not have a state of anarchy in Nairobi. The formula for getting our roads done is not through chaos,” said Sakaja.

Kura Acting Director General Cyrus Kinoti, said the authority was aware of the state of roads in Nairobi and other towns.

He promised they will embark on pending repairs as soon as the rains cease, noting that Kasarani-Mwiki road had been allocated Sh300 million of the Sh1.7 billion set aside for repair works in the city.

Mr Sakaja said he would accompany the contractor on Thursday afternoon and together with the Presidential Delivery Unit, personally monitor the progress of repair of the road.

Transport along the busy road has been paralysed for the last four days as matatu operators protested its poor condition.