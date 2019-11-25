Karua: Constitution bars Uhuru from being Prime Minister

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has warned that the Kenyan constitution will still bar President Uhuru Kenyatta from serving as a powerful Prime Minister, even if it is changed.

The former Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister shared her views at a public forum and on the eve of the release of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

There have been suggestions the BBI report will, among others things, suggest a constitutional change to create the post of a powerful Prime Minister with President Kenyatta believed to be favourite to occupy that office.

“I do not know whether it was misreporting. I saw my brother Uhuru saying he wouldn’t mind being a Prime Minister. Guess what? Let us be frank and not mislead each other. Let us be bold enough because a good friend is someone who tells you the truth. The term limit (in Kenya) is to ensure that nobody presides over the government for two terms,” said Karua.

“If you were to amend (the constitution) and get a Prime Minister who is the Head of Government, a person who has been President for two consecutive terms cannot be Prime Minister,” she explained.

The BBI report will be released on Tuesday.