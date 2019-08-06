Join our WhatsApp Channel
Karen Nyamu puffs and passes a joint during Koth Biro finals – PHOTOS

By Hilary Kimuyu August 6th, 2019 1 min read

Former Nairobi Woman Representative aspirant, Karen Nyamu, was at the weekend pictured puffing a blunt and passing it on during the finals of the annual Koth Biro football tournament at Umeme Grounds in Ziwani.

Nyamu, a lawyer by profession, and a Director at Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company, was casually dressed for the event, in a pink hoodie, black pants and sunglasses.

“Mbogi yangu ya power”,  Nyamu captioned some of the pictures she shared on social media.

Former Nairobi Woman Representative aspirant, Karen Nyamu, passes a joint of weed during the annual Koth Biro football tournament finals at Umeme Grounds in Ziwani. PHOTO | COURTESY
The sexy politician has gone as far as telling off those criticizing her for publicly smoking weed by asking them why they are not acknowledging her sponsorship of the tournament.

“Why don’t you also say that I sponsored cash awards in the individual category in the same tournament,” she tweeted.

Winners of the annual off-season tournament received trophies courtesy of German based Pamojah Movement, while Nyamu donated Sh50,000.

