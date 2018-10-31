WATCH: Kanjo driver damages bumper after intentionally ramming matatu

A video that captured a dramatic face off between a matatu driver and Nairobi County Government askaris in Nairobi’s Central Business District has gone viral.

The video shows a violet confrontation between the driver of a matatu christened Scorpio operated by the now deregistered Hannover Sacco and the driver of the county vehicle along Tom Mboya street.

The short clip shows the matatu on the right side of the lane with the county vehicle blocking it from the wrong side.

FORCEFUL ENTRY

The county askaris, numbering from between five to eight, are then seen trying to gain access into the matatu through the passenger’s door by breaking its closed window.

But with door locked from the inside, their attempted forceful entry prove futile.

The matatu driver makes every attempt to get away but is blocked by the city inspectorate vehicle. At some point, the council vehicle rams the matatu, damaging its bumper.

MATATU IMPOUNDED

The matatu reverses as the county askaris attempt to gain entry into the vehicle while others try to disperse a crowd gathered around the scene.

According to witnesses, the matatu driver was eventually arrested and the vehicle impounded by the county askaris, although the circumstances surrounding the incident still remain unclear.

On Wednesday, National Transport and Safety Authority said it had deregistered Hannover Sacco over an unrelated incident.