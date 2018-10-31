What's Hot

WATCH: Kanjo driver damages bumper after intentionally ramming matatu

October 31, 2018 3:30 pm
2 Min Read
PHOTO | COURTESY

A video that captured a dramatic face off between a matatu driver and Nairobi County Government askaris in Nairobi’s Central Business District has gone viral.

The video shows a violet confrontation between the driver of a matatu christened Scorpio operated by the now deregistered Hannover Sacco and the driver of the county vehicle along Tom Mboya street.

The short clip shows the matatu on the right side of the lane with the county vehicle blocking it from the wrong side.

FORCEFUL ENTRY

The county askaris, numbering from between five to eight, are then seen trying to gain access into the matatu through the passenger’s door by breaking its closed window.

But with door locked from the inside, their attempted forceful entry prove futile.

The matatu driver makes every attempt to get away but is blocked by the city inspectorate vehicle. At some point, the council vehicle rams the matatu, damaging its bumper.

MATATU IMPOUNDED

The matatu reverses as the county askaris attempt to gain entry into the vehicle while others try to disperse a crowd gathered around the scene.

According to witnesses, the matatu driver was eventually arrested and the vehicle impounded by the county askaris, although the circumstances surrounding the incident still remain unclear.

On Wednesday, National Transport and Safety Authority said it had deregistered Hannover Sacco over an unrelated incident.

FRANCIS NDERITU

FRANCIS NDERITU

They say anyone can be a photographer until you get to the "manual" setting, the art and passion that such a career brings forthwith is what makes photography the best career choice one can make. Been doing this since 2009 and it has been the best decision ever.

My work at Nairobi News involves proving online digital content from pictures and videos ranging from different topics and situations one comes across. Events happening around from concerts, art shows, exhibitions and all there is when it comes to entertainment.

Francis Nderitu is a Nairobi-based photographer with an extensive career in media. Currently working as an online photographer for Nation Media Group website Nairobi News. Having an eye for pictures is the art behind being an amazing photographer, I see myself not just being amazing but also amazed at what one can achieve in a matter of seconds when you click your camera.
I like to think as a photographer, you see an image, freeze it in your mind then click away. The feeling of creating art from your images is what gives me pleasure in my line of work.

