Kanini Kega insists Uhuru sent him with Sh500K contribution

Kieni MP Kanini Kega has insisted that he was sent by President Uhuru Kenyatta to convey his condolences during the burial of the mother of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday.

Kanini castigated his colleagues for turning the burial of Martha Kirigo into a tangatanga political rally after some leaders accused him of purporting to represent the President yet Deputy President William Ruto was present.

Speaking on Wednesday in Kabanga village, Tigithi ward in Laikipia County during the burial of former long-serving KANU and TNA area chairman Christopher Maitho, Kanini explained to the mourners that he was with the head of state at the Coast over the weekend and the President asked him to convey his condolences to the families of the Gachagua’s and Maitho.

“The President sent me with Sh500,000 for each of the two families as his personal contribution towards the two burials and I was surprised when some leaders accused me of not telling the truth. I get very shocked,” Kega told the mourners before presenting the cash to the family.

NEXT PRESIDENT

He urged leaders from Central to cease behaving as if politics will only be played in the region alone. “We seem to dictate on who will become the next president forgetting there are other regions in the country,” he added.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome accused Kanini of breaking protocol by purporting to represent the head of state at the funeral yet the DP was present.

Other leaders present during the burial also lamented that politicians had turned burials in Central Kenya into political arenas.

Former National Assembly Speaker Francis ole Kaparo urged leaders to tone down on succession politics and let the president implement his policies in peace.

“I have been wondering why leaders from Central Kenya are bothering the President. Are you tired after we gave you the Presidency?” quipped Kaparo amid applause from the mourners.

The former Speaker also challenged religious leaders to “get the devil of politics out of church” by denying politicians from politicking at the pulpit.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi also called for halt of politics of mudslinging saying that it was a recipe to drag the country into unnecessary tensions.

Laikipia West MP Patrick Mariru called for the respect of the President and his Deputy by all politicians saying that those attacking Ruto were also attacking the President since the two were an inseparable pair.

“Let us not forget the friendship between President Uhuru and his deputy Ruto, they were elected as a pair and still have a very tight bond,” Mariru said.