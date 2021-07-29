Kangogo family’s last wish





Deceased policewoman Caroline Kangogo was accorded a normal burial at her father’s farm in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Among those present at the deceased’s home, which was filled by mourners, including her two children, neighbors, and colleagues from the police force who all attended in their capacity as a friend.

“We have buried her the way we will bury someone else,” explained the family spokesman, who identified himself only as Robert.

The spokesperson also revealed the family had disregarded supposed draft text messages in the deceased’s phone which appeared to suggest among others, that she had a wish to be buried in a wedding dress.

“She was a Catholic and there has been a farewell mass to pray for her soul. Everything has gone on well. We buried her in a dress with a net as we would do with any other woman. For men, we bury them in a suit. We have allowed all our visitors to view the body because they knew the deceased. They wanted to pay their last respects and mourn him.”

“I do not know why her colleagues who are present are not in uniform but maybe it is because there are investigations going on about the two other deaths (that were associated with her). We ask the public to refrain from speculating about this death and especially on social media.

Kangogo hogged media headlines when she was reported to have killed two men, including her colleagues before running away earlier this month.

Only for her body to be found in her father’s bathroom, weeks later, in what is considered a suicide mission.