Gathogo slums in Kangemi. PHOTO | FILE

Police are looking for a man who stabbed and killed his friend on Tuesday after an argument over Sh50 in Gathogo slums, Kangemi.

Police said they were looking for the assailant who escaped from the scene.

According to witnesses, the two started had quarreled over the money before it degenerated into a fight that saw one of them pick a knife from his house stab the other, killing him on the spot.

In another incident, a man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot and seriously wounded in the stomach in a robbery on Tuesday night.

Police said the victim was in the company of his friends when a gang that was on a robbing spree along New Likoni Road struck.

ATTACKING MOTORISTS

According to police report, the man was shot in the stomach following a confrontation with the gang that was attacking motorists along the road.

The gang had stopped the car that the victim and his colleagues were using and demanded cash and other valuables.

The victim was rushed to Mater Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

In another bizarre case, a man in Meru is in coma after he was attacked and two nails hammered into his head.

The horrific attack which happened last week is now being investigated by police after the person who reported the matter failed to show up to record a statement.

Police are yet to establish the cause of the attack.

Doctors at Kenyatta National Hospital have managed to remove the two nails from the man’s skull but he still remains in coma in the Intensive Care Unit.