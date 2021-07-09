Kang’ata: Ruto should pick his running mate from Central Kenya

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata runs to join other leaders among them DP William Ruto at Gatura AIPCA church in Murang'a. He made the decision to run for about 300 metres to the church after a group of youth surrounded his vehicle in jubilation as they welcomed him. Photos by Joseph Kanyi

Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata has heaped pressure on Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the general elections in 2022, suggesting it would be ‘wise’ if he picked his successor from Central Kenya.

Despite a bruising political fallout with his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta, the DP has announced he will contest for the presidency in the 2022 polls.

But then Kang’ata, considered one of Ruto’s key political allies, explained via a recent radio interview it will be difficult to popularise Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) vehicle if the DP did not have a running mate from the Mount Kenya region.

“My view is that it would be very wise if Ruto’s 2022 running mate could come from the Mt Kenya region, which is our side. This will popularise more the UDA party,” he said.

The vocal Kang’ata further suggested Central Kenya had sacrificed so much to back Uhuru in the past four years and would thus expect a reward.

”Some of those who supported Ruto have been arrested, some of them have lost their plum positions, and this is not a joke. In fact, when Ruto joined forces with Uhuru, he knew that he would not be endorsed; that is why he started planning himself early.’

The Murang’a politician also suggested DP Ruto knew President Kenyatta will go back on his promise to support him in 2022 and that was why he decided to go to the grassroots and woo the voters.

Despite publicly endorsing Ruto as his successor in the past, President Kenyatta, who has about a year left in office, has appeared to warm up towards the opposition coalition consisting Raila Odinga, Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi, and Kalonzo Musyoka of late.