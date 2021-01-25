Kananu to hold first cabinet meeting after taking over City Hall

Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu Mwenda signs documents after her swearing in and Oath of Office at the KICC grounds. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu is set to hold her first cabinet meeting on Tuesday, even as the county government starts taking public views on the state of service delivery in the city.

The cabinet meeting will be the first in more than a year since former Governor Mike Sonko held the last one in 2019 before he was barred from accessing his City Hall office by the court.

The meeting comes just over a week after Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura handed over the reins of City Hall to Ms Kananu ending his short stint as acting governor.

“We have been told there will be a cabinet meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) at City Hall but the official invitation and the agenda will be communicated later in the day,” confirmed Health Services CEC Hitan Majevdia.

The cabinet will then retreat to Mombasa on Wednesday for a meeting with Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) team over the way forward for the city county.

This follows a similar meeting between NMS and Nairobi County Assembly in Mombasa last week over the state of the county.

“We will be traveling to Mombasa after the meeting to meet NMS guys. The meeting will revolve around how best we can collaborate in service delivery in the city, issues around the transferred functions and other teething problems currently facing the county,” said Mr Majevdia.

The meeting is set to be attended by NMS Director General Major General Mohamed Badi, Speaker Mutura and Ms Kananu.

At the same time, Nairobi residents will from Tuesday have the chance to submit their views on the state of service delivery across Nairobi County.

This is after the county government and the assembly announced that they will hold a two-day public participation for residents to submit memoranda on the state of service delivery.

In a joint public notice, acting County Secretary Jairus Musumba and Mr Mutura said the public participation will be held across all 17 sub-Counties.

“It is notified for the information of the general public that the Nairobi City County Government and the County Assembly Pursuant to Article 10 of the Constitution and provisions of the County Governments Act, 2012 section 6, the public is hereby invited to submit memorandum or representations on the state of service delivery across Nairobi County,” the notice read in part.

The notice stated that the views will form a basis for improving, structuring and streamlining coordination of service delivery and exercise of all Nairobi County mandates as well as expanding joint cooperation and coordination for effective and efficient service delivery with the National Government.

On Tuesday, the public participation will be held in Westlands at Parklands Day Nursery, Dagoretti South (Waithaka Social Hall), Kibra (Joseph Kangethe Social Hall), Kasarani (Maji Mazuri Ground), Embakasi South (Mukuru Health Centre), Embakasi Central (Kayole 2 social Hall), Embakasi West (Sub-County Administration office, Umoja), Kamkunji in Eastleigh North Social Hall and Starehe in Karioko Social Hall.

On Wednesday, the exercise will move to Dagoretti Muslim Primary School in Dagoretti North, Langata at Uhuru Gardens Primary, Roysambu in Kahawa West market lot, Ruaraka at Ruaraka Resource Centre and Korogocho CDF Hall, Embakasi North in Dandora 3 Social Hall, Embakasi East in Embakasi Social Hall, Makadara in Jericho Social Hall and Mathare in Undugu Social Hall.