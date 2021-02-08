Kananu: Prioritise joint projects implementation

Nairobi Deputy Governor Anne Kananu (far left), Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru (third left), British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott (in dress)

Nairobi Deputy Governor Ann Kananu has called on counties to start prioritizing joint project implementation as a way of leveraging on the economies of scale.

This, she said, will see the 47 developed units in the country supplement each other as a way of improving the livelihoods of their people.

Speaking during a meeting of 10 county governments under the Central Region Economic Bloc (CEREB), Kananu said the bloc can take advantage of Nairobi’s five million-plus population to build a strategic partnership for its products.

Cereb comprises 10 counties including Embu, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Meru, Murang’a, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Tharaka Nithi with a combined population of 10.7 million.

The region has a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Sh2.1 trillion ($20.5 billion), larger than Rwanda and Burundi’s GDP and would be 113 out of 217 countries globally. Rwanda has a GDP of $10.4 billion while Burundi’s GDP is $3 billion.

“There is need to leverage on economies of scale through the implementation of joint projects or activities, as and where necessary, to supplement what individual counties will do towards improving the livelihoods of the people of these counties,” said Kananu.

“Nairobi has a day population of 8 million and a regular resident population of about 6 million with rural-urban migration continuing to be a key driver of the rapid population growth witnessed in the capital.

The population is a key component of markets globally, an advantage CEREB can take advantage of and build strategic partnerships for its products,” she added.

Kananu was among 10 County heads who hosted British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott to a Governor’s VIP Lunch at the Aberdare Country Club in Nyeri County over the weekend.

The former Disaster Management and Coordination chief officer pointed out that Nairobi offers a fascinating window into a rapid and evolving economic landscape as well as gateway and access to a market of more than 300 million people as it is within four hours reach to any major African city and eight hours to any major world cities.

Nairobi plays host to the National Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary as well as 103 diplomatic missions, embassies, and consular stations.

“Nairobi has proven to be a place where men, women, children, entrepreneurs, employees, visitors, and tourists can fulfill their future promise and realize their goals.

On her part, Marriott encouraged the partnership which will lead to development agenda-setting between the 10 Cereb county government leadership and Nairobi County.