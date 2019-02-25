Kamukunji MP demands for the arrest of police officers who fatally shot water vendor – VIDEO





Kamukunji Member of Parliament Yusuf Hassan wants police officers from Shauri Moyo police station, who fatally shot a water vendor last week on Tuesday arrested and prosecuted.

His call for action to be taken follows reports that the police officers in question have been swiftly transferred to other stations following the death of their victim, David Mutunga.

Residents of Shauri Moyo are similarly demanding for justice over the incident.

“What I want is not for these police officers to be removed from Shauri Moyo and transferred to another police station, but to be arrested and charged with murder. That is what they have committed,” said Hassan.

The area MP is also demanding for the release of two other young people who were arrested during the incident.

According to the victim’s brother, Joseph Mateo, the deceased was shot in the hand while playing a game of cards with friends outside Burma market.

POLICE ACCOUNT

He was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries on Friday even after his hand had been amputated.

“They were playing cards here at Burma Market on Tuesday at around 7:30pm. I was told that something had happened to my brother and when I came to the scene I was told by witnesses that he been shot at point blank by police officers,” Mr Mateo said.

Area residents also claim that the police officers tried to cover up the incident.

However, the police have given a contradicting account of the incident which was reported at Buruburu Police Station.

According to the police, on the material day, officers on patrol within the area confronted six young men when one of them tried to grab a gun from a female officer.

It was during the ensuing struggle that the officer shot and wounded her assailant. Two other suspects, including a 17-year-old, were arrested and are still being held in police custody.