Kamanda explains battle with Covid-19





Nominated MP Maina Kamanda admits politicians have been the super-spreaders of Covid-19.

The veteran politician also confirmed he has been battling the virus for some time and that it was an experience he would rather not remember.

“I contracted it (Covid-19) while on the campaign trail during the recent by-elections in Naivasha,” he confirmed.

“It was around the same time Baba (Raila Odinga) announced he had it. I was admitted to the hospital and it was not only me. Very many politicians have been unwell and on treatment but it appears some do not want to publicly talk about it. This thing is not a joke.”

“The experience was almost traumatic. I was tired, couldn’t breathe well, no appetite, and couldn’t sleep. I thank God for healing me.”

Kamanda spoke amid a decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta to ban all political gatherings and rallies and to partially lock down Nairobi, Nakuru, Machakos, Kajiado, and Kiambu counties in a bid to tame the spread of the virus. Before this directive, politicians had been holding mega political rallies in a bid to mainly drum up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

President Kenyatta has also closed all entertainment spots and ordered that hotels can only sell food on a take-away basis. He has also encouraged Kenyans to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Kenyan has in the past month been registering up to 1000 positive Covid-19 cases a day, with about a dozen deaths, which include a number of prominent politicians.