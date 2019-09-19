Kamanda defies Uhuru and Ruto, says he is fully behind ODM’s Imran in Kibra

Nominated Member of Parliament, Maina Kamanda, has broken ranks with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto in the unfolding Kibra politics.

Barely 24 hours after the president and his deputy met and endorsed retired footballer player McDonald Mariga to fly the Jubilee Party’s flag in Kibra Constituency by-election, Kamanda has defied his party bosses by reiterating his support for ODM candidate Bernard Otieno Okoth (Imran Okoth).

Kamanda made his position clear on Thursday when he met opposition leader Raila Odinga.

“I’m here in my personal capacity. The Handshake brought us harmony and peace in the country. As Jubilee, we have a candidate but as a person, I will be with the ODM candidate,” Kamanda said.

During Wednesday’s meeting in State House, the president wished Mr Mariga, who was accompanied by Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, success in the contest and assured him of his full backing.

Kamanda’s stance further highlights the rift between the ruling political party with Mariga widely perceived to be a ‘Ruto’ candidate.

Nairobi News has also been informed that Kamanda’s decision to abandon Mariga could also have something to do with the fact that Starehe lawmaker Charles Njagua Kanyi aka Jaguar is one of the people spearheading Mariga’s campaigns.

Kamanda and Jaguar are sworn political enemies stretching from their fallout for the Starehe seat during the 2017 general elections.