Nasa co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka addressing a recent press conference at Stoni Athi Resort Machakos County. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has proposed a meeting of three National Super Alliance Principals with President Uhuru Kenyatta in order to have what he termed as an ‘all-inclusive dialogue’.

Mr Musyoka who spoke after a meeting with Ukambani Church leaders at the African Brotherhood church headquarters in Machakos on Wednesday said no peace-loving leader would oppose constructive dialogue aimed at providing solutions to problems afflicting the country.

He said he had insisted on dialogue after his return from Germany and the question was whether to hold dialogue before or after January 30.

Nasa leader Raila Odinga took the oath as the ‘People’s President’ on January 30th.

“We believe in constructive dialogue. The three of us (Moses) Wetang’ula, (Musalia) Mudavadi and I may have to meet President Uhuru so that we hear from him, “said Mr Musyoka.

ALL-INCLUSIVE DIALOGUE

He said the President was currently out of the country and it is upon him to decide when to meet the three leaders.

“If he agrees, we will meet him. It has to be an all-inclusive dialogue, “the Wiper Party leader said.

He said a motion in parliament to endorse the dialogue held between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga should have waited until next week when other parties in the Nasa coalition will meet and deliberate on the meeting.

Mr Musyoka, however, advised Members of Parliament from his party to pass the motion but with a rider that there had to be an all-inclusive dialogue.

He said a meeting of the Akamba community to chart the political direction of the community will be held on Easter Monday at Komarock grounds in Machakos County.

DISPLACEMENT

Mr Musyoka at the same time condemned the displacement of persons from the Kamba community in Njukini, Taita-Taveta county and asked the government to take action.

Mr Musyoka wondered why the government was disregarding a court order stopping the displacement adding that families continued to suffer in the rains after their houses were demolished.

He said a task-force comprising of Members of Parliament will be sent on a fact-finding mission to the area.

Archbishop Timothy Ndambuki and Makueni county Woman Rep Rose Museo, who also spoke at the press briefing, also called for a quick resolution to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Taita-Taveta county.

Archbishop Ndambuki also asked the court to free the musician who had been charged with singing a song that was abusive to the Akamba community saying the community will forgive him in the spirit of national reconciliation.

He said the singer must have taken cue from leaders who spewed hate speech against other communities during the electioneering period.