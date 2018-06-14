Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at City Hall on April 24th 2018. FILE PHOTO

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has asked Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to deliver his pledges to city residents or risk being another one term governor.

Mr Musyoka said that the city is suffering under heaps of garbage and filth that should not be seen in a city which controls 60 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), saying that it is the duty of the governor to ensure the environment is clean.

“If you get it right then nobody will dethrone you in 2022 but if you don’t then Nasa is coming for you in the next general election,” said Mr Musyoka.

The former vice president was speaking during Iftar dinner hosted by Governor Sonko on Wednesday evening at City Hall.

But Deputy President William Ruto assured Sonko of the government’s support of his administration, saying that the government will work together with the county government to ensure Nairobi people get what they deserve, adding that they are committed to ensuring Nairobi changes for the better.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

“We will stand by the county government led by Sonko to ensure that we have proper mechanisms of garbage collection, improve infrastructure and tackle perennial water problems,” said Mr Ruto.

On his part, Governor Sonko steered clear of politics but said that his administration will deliver its pledges to Nairobi residents starting with garbage collection, roads renovating, tackling water problems and other pressing issues in the city.

The City Hall boss hailed the Iftar dinner as a symbol of unity between Muslims and non-Muslims stressing that the country needs to be united, saying that the contribution by the Muslim community to the county and the country at large cannot be disputed.

“Muslims have done Kenya proud during the holy month of Ramadan by praying for the peace and tranquility the country needs to prosper. For this reason, my government is proud to be associated with it,” said Sonko.

He promised to hold the Islamic celebration every year at City Hall, saying that despite our differences in religion, political affiliations and even colour, we are all equal before God.