Kalonzo, Karua are now Senior Counsels





Former Presidential aspirants Martha Karua and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Monday joined the exclusive club of high-flying advocates.

In a press release issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the two are listed among 24 other senior lawyers who have joined the membership of Senior Counsel.

DISTINGUISHED

“His excellency the President has on this twentieth day of July, 2020 set his hand to issue the letters of conferment bestowing the rank and dignity of Senior Counsel to 24 eminent and distinguished advocates of the High court,” the statement reads in part.

Others who are in the list are Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Dorcas Oduor, family lawyer Judy Thongori, former CEO of the defunct Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission Patricia Nyaundi and Kioko Kilikumi.

REVOKED

Others are veteran lawyer Fred Ngatia, Albert Mumma, Pravin Bowry, renowned arbitrator John Ohaga and former Director of Public Prosecutions Philip Murgor.

In May, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) revoked the nomination of the 24 as Senior Counsel. In a letter addressed to members, LSK said the names were withdrawn after majority of the members expressed dissatisfaction in the manner in the selection committee was composed.

Nairobi lawyer Donald Kipkorir was among advocates who in September 2019 demanded the panel responsible for selecting lawyers to Senior Counsel Club not to forward its list to President Kenyatta.