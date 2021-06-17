Kalonzo: I’m not stupid to support Raila in 2022

Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a past media briefing at the Kenya School of Law, Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka argues that supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid for the third successive time amounts to being stupid.

Musyoka, who was Odinga’s running mate in the 2013 and 2017 general elections, explained he would be ‘the most stupid person on earth, to again endorse Odinga after their joint ticket emerged second to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto on both occasions.

“For me, as of now, it is unthinkable that I, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, would support Raila Odinga for the third time…. I would be the most stupid fellow on earth to go and support — for the third time — a presidential candidate without a measure of reciprocity,” Kalonzo told NTV.

Kalonzo also accused Odinga of betrayal during the time the two senior politicians have worked together alongside Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, and Isaac Ruto.

Kalonzo, who served as Kenya’s vice-president between 2007 and 2013, also confirmed he will be going for nothing short of the presidency.

He is the second senior politician to rule out supporting Odinga in 2022 in the past week.

Mudavadi has also declared he will not support Odinga because the senior politician cannot be trusted.

Besides Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto is also considered a front runner in the race to succeed President Kenyatta in 2022.