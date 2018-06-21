Journalist Kennedy Murithi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Journalist Kennedy Murithi is set to resume work at NTV beginning July.

Mr Murithi left the TV station in November 2017 to take up the position of Communications Director in Tharaka Nithi County.

He is set to resume work on July 1 at Nation Centre where he had worked for five years.

The reporter, who was covering parliament, says he returns with greater experience on devolution matters having worked at the county level for nine months.

Mr Murithi rose to fame in 2014 after he was shut down by Nasa principal Kalonzo Musyoka with the infamous phrase “your name betrays you”.

Mr Musyoka later apologised and said he had hosted the reporter for tea.

In December 2016, Murithi was arrested by parliament police and his phone confiscated as he covered a fierce debate on controversial election laws.

The session had been marred with reports that legislators allied to the ruling party were harassing those in the opposition.