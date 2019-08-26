Kaikai accepts Pastor Ng’ang’a’s apology – VIDEO

TV journalist Linus Kaikai says he has forgiven controversial preacher James Ng’ang’a for the death threats he issued to him some few months ago.

“I have today forgiven Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism for the threats to life he directed at me in March this year,” Kaikai wrote on social media.

Kaikai made his stand known after a humbled Ng’ang’a publicly apologised to him at the Kiambu Law Courts.

“I apologize to Kaikai if he was angered by those utterances… I did not mean that way,” the televangelist said.

Pastor Ng’ang’a found himself in trouble early this year when Kaikai filed a complaint with the police after the preacher threatened unexplained consequences in a video which later went viral on social media.

FIT OF RAGE

“Separate preaching na hii sarakasi ya news anchor, nakwambia tu kijana. I am telling you like a Chief General Commander, you have to stop that if you don’t stop you will face consequences,” Ng’ang’a said at the time.

The preacher was responding in a fit rage to Kaikai’s comment that Kenyan preachers should be regulated so as to tame ‘spiritual fraudsters’.