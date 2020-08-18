Kagwe responds to Dennis Okari’s NTV exposé on Covid-19 funds theft





Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has finally responded to the exposé by NTV dubbed #Covid19Millionaires which aired on NTV on Sunday.

The piece by NTV Special Projects Editor Dennis Okari exposed how connected companies and individuals made millions of shillings from Covid-19 mitigation funds through dubious tendering processes.

The exposé that also highighted the rot at the ministry of health has elicited wide public outrage amid calls for the arrest and prosecution of those who took advantage of the pandemic to mint millions at the expense of the health of Kenyans the funds and purchased gear were meant to help.

In his response, Kagwe wrote on Facebook: “Suffice it to say, I would expressly like to thank the Nation Media Group and Dennis Okari for last night’s expose on the rot we face in our healthcare system and to urge more of the same.”

In the expose, Okari revealed that Sh43 billion of Covid-19 funds could not be accounted for hence putting the government, especially its logistics agency Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) on the spot.

“While it may have been marred by some inaccuracies (indeed we should never risk compromising a story’s credibility on account of questionable sources), the piece effectively offered you meaningful insights into the magnitude of our challenge,” Kagwe added.

Since he was appointed the CS for Health, Kagwe has expressed frustrations in dismantling powerful cartels he says run the show at Afya House.

The CS has vowed not to relent in his fight to eradicate the said cartels.

Kagwe thanked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), media and members of the public for keeping a keen eye on the critical health ministry.

“My gratitude goes to the EACC for its continued efforts to stamp the vice out, you the public for your continued prayers and support and relevantly, the Fourth Estate for its partnership in exposing the ills that harm us all as a society. The days of weaponizing and politicizing corruption are ending. And there is no turning back.” He concluded.