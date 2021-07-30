Kagwe bans physical government meetings, extends night curfew





Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Friday, July 31, 2021, announced an extension to the 10pm to 4am countrywide curfew.

He attributed the decision to the recent spike in positive Covid-19 cases in the country and mentioned Kiambu, Kajiado, Lamu, Makueni, Muranga, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Taita-Taveta and Tana River counties among the most affected areas.

Kagwe also announced the suspension of all public gatherings and in-person meetings of whatever nature.

This, he said, will include inter-governmental meetings and conferences which should either be converted to virtual meetings or postponed.

CS Kagwe says worship in Churches and Mosques will be permitted as per the guidance of the Inter-faith council and protocols that have been developed.

In person worship should be limited to a third of the capacity of the venue and while indoors they should also maintain a physical distance of at least one metre.

“The number of cases of Covid-19 has in the recent days risen sharply countrywide signalling an urgent need to review and emphasise some of the mitigation measures put in place at the end of June. We continue to implore all Kenyans including those who have received the Covid-19 vaccine not to let their guard down and urge them to avoid unnecessary movement,” said CS Kagwe.

Kenyans have also been advised to bury the bodies of their loved ones within 72 hours and funerals are to be attended by a total of 50 people.