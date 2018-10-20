LEFT: Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo. RIGHT: Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kinjuri.

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has advised Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kinjuri to resign before “the chief gets him.”

Kabogo, who has countess times begged President Uhuru Kenyatta for the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission top job, wrote on Twitter that it was imminent that the chief would catch up with Kiunjuri.

The CS has on several occasion been targeted in President Uhuru Kenyatta public addresses on the maize scandal that left maize farmers unpaid.

On one occasion, the President muttered some Gikuyu words to Kiunjuri after a speech during which he swore to go after corrupt state officials if they tried that again.

It was during Kinjuri’s tenure at the Agriculture ministry that fraudulent payments were made to maize traders leaving genuine farmers in the dark.

The government passed another budget and this time under strict instructions from the President, farmers were paid for maize delivered to the national cereals and produce board.

Kabogo, based on the President’s declarations, has written that it was eminent that the boss would catch up with Kunjuri.