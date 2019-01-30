Kabogo’s blonde Twitter moment as he mourns wrong person





Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo became the recipient of hilarious jokes from Kenyans online after mistakenly mourning legendary music producer Quincy Jones instead of deceased American singer James Ingram.

Mr Kabogo took to his Twitter handle to eulogize singer and songwriter James Ingram who died on Wednesday in Los Angeles at the age of 66.

He used the picture of Ingram, but on his post referred to him as Quincy Jones who is indeed not dead.

“I mourn Quincy Jones. May his soul rest in peace,” tweeted Mr Kabogo.

Kabogo later deleted the embarrassing tweet.

According to entertainment news site TMZ, Mr Ingram had been battling brain cancer.

Renowned musicians and producers have been sending their messages of condolences including Mr Quincy Jones.

“There are no words to convey how much my aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother, James Ingram. With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical. He was, & always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby bro…You’ll be in my forever,” said Quincy Jones.

Kenyans on Twitter did not spare Mr Kabogo as they ridiculed him for his blonde moment.

Gaddafess asked; “Haiiiiiii, umekunywa kitu asubuhi hii?”

Onlyaterics said; “Wacha ushamba, it’s James Ingram!”

Daniel Mburu wrote; “This ain’t Quincy Jones. Please wacha umbea usio na mwelekeo wowote.”