Kabogo disowns lookalike who has been posing as his son

The man who former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo claims has been masquerading as his son. PHOTO | COURTESY

A man who has been masquerading as the son of former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has been exposed.

This is after Mr Kabogo called him out on social media.

He even termed the man, identified as Tony Kabogo, as an fraud and an impostor.

“This guy is a fraud an impostor. He is not my son. He is a conman, be aware. If you spot him, report him to the nearest police station,” the former governor wrote on Facebook.

Kabogo’s post triggered numerous reactions on Facebook, some of them purely in jest:

“Mhesh do a DNA first he could be your son that you don’t know… wind blows in different directions,” Joe Murimi Kiura said

“Kuna kijana wako unikatia bt I clearly told him that am attracted to his dad… He is an imposter anyway if only he was real ningekua napika tumandazi twa breakfast kwako saa hii as daughter in law,” wrote one Nyalo Millie Karen.

“You should also clear the air on a girl claiming all over Nyeri that you are the sponsor… Cuz she’s even in boxing some of waheshimiwa’s in Nyeri claiming umemtuma…,” Shiro Wamugoh wrote.