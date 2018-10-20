Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and the Athi River woman's Sh5.8 million mansion that is up for sale. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has triggered an online fund raising campaign on behalf of a woman who recently announced the sale of her Sh5.8 million mansion to settle her late husband’s hospital bill.

This was after the woman’s son, Brian Yusuf, posted several photos of the four bedroom house in Athi River on Twitter requesting his followers to share them widely to attract potential buyers.

Hey guys. My mum is selling her house in Athi River to pay my late dad’s hospital bills. 4 bedrooms, master ensuite + 2 bathrooms, at Transview Estate opposite Crystal Rivers Mall. Offers invited. DM for details. RT for awareness. #houseforsale #RealEstate pic.twitter.com/ViW3lPImBh — Bryan Yusuf (@bryanyusuf) October 18, 2018

The post compelled Kabogo to rally more than 150,000 of his followers to each contribute Sh30 to the family Pay bill number to help them save the house.

PERSONAL DONATION

“My followers kindly lets contribute towards this noble course to save the lady’s house. Only 30/=” he tweeted, before adding that he would make his personal donation of Sh100,000.

Kabogos’s post also caught the attention of Nairobi’s Women Representative Esther Passaris who also pledged to offer her assistance to the family.

“I am so sorry. First let me offer my condolences. Stay strong. Kindly check your DM and let’s see what can be done. You must never lose hope,” Passaris wrote.

In the last 18 hours since Yusuf’s tweet the pay bill number had received an amount of Sh29,843.

The family opted to sell the house after doing two major fund raisers last year and hence felt they would overburden their friends and family by asking for the third one in these tough economic times.