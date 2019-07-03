KAA opens probe on stowaway who fell off KQ plane in London

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has opened investigations into an incident where a body of a stowaway fell off a Kenya Airways plane as it descended at the Heathrow Airport in London, England.

KAA in a statement shared on social media said all its staff who came into contact with the aircraft in question were being questioned.

“We are reviewing CCTV coverage of flight KQ100 recorded 24hrs prior to departure. All staff who came into contact with the aircraft are being Interrogated,” said KAA on Twitter.

The authority said it had received the victim’s fingerprints and that analysis was underway to ascertain his identity.

“Due to the large amount of data being analyzed, we kindly request for your patience to allow due diligence to be followed,” added KAA.

SAFETY AND SECURITY

“We wish to reiterate that Safety and Security is our priority and the Multi-agency Security Committee in place will ensure that all our processes and procedures have been adhered to.”

According to a statement released by KQ on Monday, London’s Metropolitan Police informed the airline that a body had fallen off the plane’s landing gear moments before landing.

“On June 30th at approximately 1541hours (UK time), a body of a yet to be identified male stowaway landed in a garden in the Borough of Lambeth, South London, suggesting that the stowaway was hidden in the undercarriage of the aircraft. The owner called the police who tracked the flight radar to KQ Flight 100,” said the statement.