K24 journalist brilliantly tells off governors for late press conference – VIDEO

A bold K24 journalist on Thursday told off governors for keeping media corps waiting for hours at a scheduled press conference.

Reporters covering the governors’ event were kept waiting for more than two hours on Thursday and when they emerged to address them, Rose Gakuo, an anchor with K24, did not mince her words.

She asked the why they did not keep their time as indicated on the invite.

“…the invitation time sent to the media. We were told 12:30(pm), perhaps if we were told to come at 2(pm)we would have been here at 2. To be told to wait for two and a half hours is really unfair on our side,” charged Ms Gakuo.

The governors who were there to discuss the Division of Revenue bill listened awkwardly.

INTERVENED

Kakamega County governor and Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya intervened and told her that sometimes there are critical issues that they need to discuss.

At the meeting, Mr Oparanya said the counties were struggling to pay salaries of their employees and might be shutdown next month.

He said all operations in all counties will be stopped on September 16, 2019.

“Beyond this date, if the matter is not resolved the county governments will have no option but to shut down,” Mr Oparanya said.

Last week, Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki advised the Senate to seek out the National Assembly and record a settlement that will see Treasury release funds to counties.

The two Houses have long disagreed on the crucial Division of Revenue bill that allocates funds to the two levels of government.