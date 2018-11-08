Just what was Amina thinking wearing that cap, KOT wonder

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) wondered why Ms Amina's ministry "wasted money" making the caps that according to them did not add any value to the examination.





Education Secretary Amina Mohammed has been roasted on social media for endorsing a cap sponsored by her ministry that was branded #KCSE2018.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) wondered why Ms Amina’s ministry “wasted money” making the caps that according to them did not add any value to the examination.

Here are some of the reactions by KOT.

Reverse Mentor‏; “Someone took out money. And made calls. To make a cap. With “#KCPE2018″ embroidered onto it. Why? Why was this a necessity?”

Rayray‏ @potentash; “The way Government wastes money then wants to borrow money again. Then wants to sell strategic economic assets so as to fund its budget is just crazy. You will find Kenya Ports is being sold so that a tenderpreneur can supply the govt with caps and t-shirts.”

Yvonne Daisy‏ @onnyYvonne; “Kidogo kidogo utaskia hio cap ilitengenezwa na 100,000.”

Nonnie‏ @Nonnie_Mburu; “Lets be honest… Pple must eat. No? I am not suprised at all. Actually nothing suprises me about this govt!”