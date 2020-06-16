June 16: Kenya adds 133 new Covid-19 cases

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 133 more cases of Covid-19 that have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,860.

A total of 121,956 samples have so far been tested.

Nairobi added 86 new cases with Westlands leading in the number of infections with 13, Embakasi 10, Makadara nine, Lang’ata eight, Embakasi-East and South have five each and Starehe four.

International Day of the African Child

In Mombasa, 27 people have tested positive for the virus. They are distributed in the following areas: Mvita 16, Kisauni six and Nyali three.

“We are delighted to note that we have discharged 40 patients from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,326. Unfortunately, we have also lost one patient to the disease bringing the total number of those who have succumbed to this virus to 105,” Mr Kagwe said.

The CS insisted on the importance of nutrition in children that will also help in the fight against coronavirus as he commemorated the International Day of the African Child.