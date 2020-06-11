June 11: Kenya records 121 new Covid-19 cases

Kenya has recorded 121 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 3,215.

A statement from the Ministry of Health confirmed said the new cases were discovered from 3,291 samples that were analysed in the past 24 hours.

“On National Budget Day, the Ministry looks forward to be allocated funds that will enable it to effectively manage, not only the Coronavirus pandemic, but also other diseases and life-threatening disasters,” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

115 of the 121 cases registered on Thursday are Kenyan, with the youngest being a four-month-old infant.

Nairobi leads with 49 cases, Busia 37 and Mombasa 20.

Kagwe added that another 44 patients have completely recovered from the virus, raising the total number of recoveries to 1,092.

There have been three more deaths, and 92 in total.