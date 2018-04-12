Jumia staff at their Arbor House head office. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

For the first time, online shopping platform Jumia will have a home makeover campaign starting from Monday to Wednesday next week.

The campaign dubbed ‘Big Home Makeover’ will offer discounted prices for appliances and items that would make your home better and make work easier for you.

Discounted products will range from fridges and freezers, cooking appliances, washing machines and dryers, televisions, small appliances and home décor.

During the campaign, shoppers will also have the chance to walk away with free goodies.

There will also be a ‘wheel of fortune’ where one can spin the wheel between 9am and noon and stand a chance to walk away with a voucher of up to Sh1,500, which can only be redeemed on their App.

One person at the end of the campaign will walk home with a full home makeover.

Jumia is an online retailer established in 2013 with the aim of becoming the one-stop shop for retail with implementation of best practices both online and offline.

It is one of the largest online retail store in Kenya.