July 31: Covid-19 cases surpass the 20,000 mark

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe addressing the press conference on COVID-19 pandemic at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa in on 8 July 2020. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe addressing the press conference on COVID-19 pandemic at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa in on 8 July 2020. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA





Kenya’s coronavirus caseload on Friday surpassed the 20,000 mark after 723 more people tested positive for Covid-19.

The total number of the country’s confirmed cases now stands at 20,636.

Addressing the press from Afya House, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were from a 8,679 sample size bringing the number of total samples analysed in Kenya to 303,959.

Of the new cases, 700 were Kenyans while 23 were foreigners. In terms of gender, 450 were male while 273 were female.

The youngest is nine months while the oldest is 87.

The country has also continued to register recoveries as 44 patients were declared Covid-19-free, raising the number of recoveries to 8,165. Of these, 24 were from home-based care while 20 were from various hospitals.

On a sad note, 16 patients succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 341.