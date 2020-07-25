July 25: Kenya adds 375 new Covid-19 cases

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman addressing the media on Covid-19 at Afya House on Friday May 15. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

The Ministry of Health has announced that 375 people have tested positive for Covid-19, in the last 24 hours after the analysis of 2,052 samples.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 16,643. Speaking from Afya House on Saturday, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said from the total, 351 are Kenyans while 24 are foreigners.

Of the new cases, 229 are male while 146 are female. The youngest is a five-month-old infant while the oldest is 90.

Nairobi leads with a total of 240 cases, followed by Kajiado 36, Kiambu 31, Migori 16, Machakos 15, Nakuru 14, Nyeri five, Kisumu three, Uasin Gishu three, Mombasa three, Trans-Nzoia two, Meru one, Kakamega one, Kisii, Siaya, Vihiga and Muranga one each.

Westlands in Nairobi leads in the number of infections with 31 cases, Lang’ata 30, Dagoretti-North 36, Kibra 26, Makadara 19, Embakasi-South 14, Starehe 13, Embakasi-East 12, and Embakasi-West 12.

Dr Aman says 128 patients have recovered from coronavirus, 74 are from home-based care programme while 51 were discharged from various hospitals.

“This brings the total number of recoveries to 7,574 and again I want to thank our healthcare workers,” Dr Aman said.

Four people have died as a result of Covid-19; the cumulative total of people who have died is 278.

“Finally I want to reiterate that all Kenyans continue being vigilant as the disease looms large in our midst,” Dr Aman said.