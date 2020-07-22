July 22: Covid-19 deaths soar as 10 more succumb





Kenya on Wednesday recorded 637 new Covid-19 cases raising the total number of confirmed infections to 14,805.

During the daily briefing on the status of the pandemic, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman also announced that the country had lost 10 patients to the pandemic bring the tally to 260 deaths.

Dr Aman said that 499 patients have “recovered” with 406 coming from home-based care system while 93 are from various hospitals in the country. This brings the total number of “recoveries” to 6,757.

“In the last week, a total of 2,738 patients placed under the home-based care program have recovered from the disease,” said the CAS.

He added that it is a major success in the fight against the disease; a disease that has ravaged our country and put the lives of many Kenyans at risk.

Of the 637 cases tested, 361 are male and 276 are female while the youngest case is one-year-old and the oldest is 88.

Dr Aman said the government was now shifting its focus to counties neighbouring Nairobi Metropolitan.

Nairobi continues to lead with the highest number of infections as Mombasa records steady reduction.

“In the past few weeks we have seen a steady increase in the number of our positive cases, of particular concern, is the rising numbers in our capital city,” said Dr Aman.

This comes after Kiambu recorded 274 cases in the last one week, compared to Mombasa that has recorded 85 cases in the same period.

“If Mombasa can do it, all the other counties can also do it,” he said.

Nairobi alone reported 342 cases which are distributed as follows: Westlands 32 cases, Kamukunji 44, Langata 31, Embakasi South 26, Dagoretti North 24, Embakasi East 24, Kasarani 23, Embakasi West 19, Kibra 18, Makadara and Starehe 17 cases each, Ruaraka 14, Emabakasi Central 13, Embakasi North and Roysambu 11 cases each Mathare had 10 and Dagoretti South eight cases.