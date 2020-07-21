July 21: Kenya loses record 12 lives to Covid-19





A record 12 people have died of Covid-19 in Kenya in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of fatalities to 250.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman on Tuesday said that in addition to this, 397 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

The country’s caseload now stands at 14,168. Of the new cases, 389 are Kenyans while eight are foreigners.

In terms of gender, 236 are male while females are 161. The youngest is one-year-old while the oldest is 90.

Nairobi accounts for 239 cases, Kiambu County 33, Machakos 27, Nyeri 17, Busia 16, Nakuru 12, Mombasa 12, Kajiado 10, Migori eight, Uasin Gishu eight, Kericho five, Narok three and Laikipia three.

Kisii, Lamu and Nyandarua have a case each.

The cases in Nairobi are distributed as follows: Westlands 22 cases, Lang’ata 21, Makadara 21, Embakasi 19, Dagoretti-North 18 and Embakasi-West 18.

Kasarani 15 has Embakasi-South 14, Roysambu 13, Kibra 12, Starehe 12, Dagoretti-South 10, Embakasi-Central 10, Kamukunji 10, Embakasi-North nine, Ruaraka nine and Mathare seven.

Kiambu town has eight cases, Kiamba seven, Kabete four, Kikuyu four, Ruiru four, Juja two, Limuru two and Gatundu-South and Lari one case each.

“Today I am also happy to inform you that 642 patients have recovered. Of which 587 are from the home-based care programme. 55 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total number of recoveries now stands at 6,258,” Dr Aman said.