July 15: Kenya reports 461 new Covid-19 cases





The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 461 new coronavirus cases after testing a sample size of 4,261 within a period of 24 hours.

The new infections raise Kenya’s caseload to 11,252, and the total number of samples tested in the country to 235,425.

“Out of the 461 cases, 432 are Kenyans while 29 are foreigners. Today we have lost seven people to Covid-19 with 320 being male while 141 are female,” said CAS Rashid Aman.

Of the cases, the youngest case on Wednesday is a one-year-old while the oldest is 86.

Nairobi again led with 248 cases that were reported.

Dr Aman announced that 51 patients had been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of discharges to 3,068.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Kenya rose to 209 after 7 more fatalities were confirmed.