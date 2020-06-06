Julie Gichuru’s kiss with hubby lights up social media
Media personality Julie Gichuru has lit up social media with her sweet message to her husband on his birthday and an intriguing photo of the two in a PDA moment.
Mrs Gichuru started off her affectionate message to her husband by thanking him for having shown her love and support in their marriage.
“You found a tiger & gave me a home in you; a haven of love, family, friendship & companionship. You are my gift. May I always be a gift for you my Simba, my precious,” she said.
She added: “May I always delight your mind, body & soul on this milestone we give thanks May you double these years with ease 😘😘😘 Happy Birthday month my love!”
The picture posted on Instagram by Mrs Gichuru captures the couple in a tight romantic embrace.
Julie and her husband Anthony Gichuru have five children together.
