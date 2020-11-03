Juliani threatens to sue Jubilee for using his song ‘Utawala’ to promote BBI without consent





Rapper Julius Owino Ooko, popular known as Juliani, on Monday served the ruling Jubilee Party with a demand letter for using his song Utawala in a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) promotion video without seeking his consent.

The artist, through his lawyer Katee David of James T. Makori Advocates, wrote a demand letter and shared on his official twitter page a BBI promotional video, which has his song in the background.

Via an October 31 tweet, Juliani wrote: “A few of my friends have sent me hii clip… using my song without consent.”

In the demand letter to Jubilee Party, Juliani has given the ruling party 72 hours to admit liability for infringement of intellectual property rights.

“We also demand on behalf of our client that you admit liability for infringement of intellectual property rights in writing within the next 72 hours so that we can further engage you on quantum, should you chose to ignore this letter, we have unequivocal instructions from our client to institute mandatory legal proceedings against your party for damages both general and specific in a court of law,” the letter reads in part.

According to his lawyer, the party’s promotional video goes against BBI itself, for it is denying the artist his right to earn a honest living.

He also argued that by using his work, Juliani’s reputation to the public as well as his earning will be negatively affected in the future.

“In view of the foregoing, we hereby demand that you cease and desist from further using our client’s creative work to advance your agenda and to pull down the promotional video from all your social medial platforms with immediate effect.”

Jubilee Party are yet to respond to the demand letter.