Judiciary shuts Makadara courts after 2 magistrates contract coronavirus





The Judiciary has closed the Makadara law courts for two weeks after two magistrates tested positive for Covid-19.

“We direct that the court be closed for 14 days and all magistrates and staff to proceed on self-isolation forthwith,” chief judiciary registrar Ann Amadi said in a press statement.

“The break will allow disinfection of the court premises and seeking of medical attention of the staff members who may have been affected.”

Even though Ms Amadi did not reveal the identity of those affected, Nairobi News understands that they are both magistrates.

Only the court’s administrator Linda Thuma and chief magistrate Heston Nyaga, and a few staff members were around to oversee the closure.

The court had scaled down operations from Monday after the two turned positive.

The all-magistrates’ court serves areas in the East, South and North of Nairobi including Njiru, Makadara, Kamukunji, Kasarani, Starehe sub-counties and the larger Embakasi area.

Cases that were to be mentioned or heard during the period shall be rescheduled after the reopening.

Meanwhile, Amadi announced that the Mombasa courts that had closed in early June reopened on July 6.