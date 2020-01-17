Judge quashes appointment of Mary Wambui as Employment Authority chair

The Employment court has quashed the appointment of former Othaya MP Mary Wambui as the chairperson of the National Employment Authority.

The court said her appointment was irregular as she does not meet the qualifications of the office.

Justice Onesmus Makau has issued a permanent injunction, barring Ms Wambui from being appointed to the post

Her appointment was challenged in court by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who sponsored the National Employment Bill in Parliament.